Kia Motors to launch Seltos (facelift) in India by mid-2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 03, 2023, 07:03 pm 2 min read

2023 Kia Seltos will offer connected car technology (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors is gearing up to launch the 2023 iteration of the Seltos in India by mid-2023. To recall, the facelifted SUV has already made its way to the carmaker's home market as well as the US. The updated version will now feature six airbags and Level 2 ADAS functions to improve the overall safety quotient of the vehicle.

Why does this story matter?

Kia Motors made a grand entry in the Indian market with the Seltos in 2019. It is one of the best selling cars in India despite its premium price-tag.

Now, with focus on improving passenger safety, the company is gearing up to bring the facelifted model here with a slew of safety features such as six airbags and ADAS functions.

The SUV will flaunt a signature chrome-surrounded tiger-nose grille

2023 Kia Seltos will retain the silhouette of the outgoing model and flaunt a sculpted bonnet, a signature chrome-surrounded tiger-nose grille, sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and revised bumpers with skid plates. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear end.

It will be backed by multiple powertrain options

The India-bound 2023 Kia Seltos will be offered with the existing 1.5-liter petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm) and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel motor (113.4hp/250Nm), along with a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (160hp/253Nm). Transmission duties should be handled by a manual, iMT, CVT, and DCT gearbox.

The car will feature ventilated front seats and a sunroof

Inside, the 2023 Seltos will feature a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, connected car technology, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV should pack a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. Passengers' safety will likely be ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

2023 Kia Seltos: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Kia Seltos will be disclosed by the automaker at its launch event, sometime in mid-2023. We expect it to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.