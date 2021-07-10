Ford Endeavour's Titanium 4x2 AT base variant discontinued in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 12:52 am

Ford Endeavour's prices now start at Rs 33.8 lakh

US automaker Ford has discontinued the entry-level Titanium 4x2 AT trim of its Endeavour model in India. The flagship SUV now carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 33.8 lakh and is available in Titanium+ and Sport variants. Under the hood, the Ford Endeavour runs on a 2.0-liter engine, linked to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It has adjustable headlights and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels

Ford Endeavour has a wheelbase of 2,850mm

The Ford Endeavour features an aggressive design with a muscular bonnet, a horizontal slat chrome grille, a wide air dam, a silvered skid plate, and adjustable headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and LED taillights are available on the rear section of the car.

Information

A turbocharged diesel engine fuels the SUV

The Ford Endeavour is powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that is tuned to make 170hp of power and 420Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle has seven airbags and a sunroof

Ford Endeavour provides a USB charger on the front

The Ford Endeavour offers a spacious 7-seater cabin with leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 2-zone automatic climate control, a sunroof, and power windows. It also houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the four-wheeler gets seven airbags, traction control, an engine immobilizer, a rear view camera, electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Ford Endeavour: Pricing

With the rejigged variant line-up, the Ford Endeavour now starts at Rs. 33.8 lakh for the Titanium+ 4x2 AT model. The Titanium+ 4x4 AT and Sport 4x4 AT trims are priced at Rs. 35.6 lakh and Rs. 36.25 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).