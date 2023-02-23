Auto

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 listed in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 23, 2023, 03:31 pm 2 min read

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R and RS get ride-by-wire throttle (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Iconic British marque Triumph Motorcycles took the wraps off the 2023 iterations of the Street Triple 765 R and RS in November last year. Both models are now officially listed on the brand's website in India. With a sharper design for the twin-pod LED headlight and reworked body panels, the middleweight streetfighters look visually appealing. Here's a look at their top features.

First launched in 2007 to replace the iconic 600 Speed Four model, the Triumph Street Triple 765 is essentially a user-friendly version of the liter-class Speed Triple motorcycle.

The 2023 iterations of the R and RS models retain the aggressive silhouette of the outgoing model.

From a bi-directional quick-shifter to a lean-sensitive traction control system, both bikes are loaded with multiple electronic riding aids.

The streetfighters follow Triumph's modern design philosophy

The 2023 Street Triple 765 R and RS have an aggressive design language. They flaunt a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, bug-eye-style twin-pod LED headlight with eyebrow-like DRLs, a raised handlebar with bar-end mirrors, split-type seats, stubby side-mounted exhaust, a slim tail section with a sleek LED taillamp, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The motorcycles pack a full-color TFT instrument cluster with connectivity options.

Lean-sensitive traction control system with cornering ABS

Much like their predecessors, both the 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R and RS feature a lean-sensitive traction control system, based on a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). The system takes inputs from multiple sensors to prevent the rear wheel from spinning excessively, allowing the rider to put down power in an efficient manner when leaned over. It also features cornering ABS.

A Triumph Shift Assist bi-directional quickshifter

To allow the rider to change gears without losing power, the 2023 Street Triple 765 R and RS come equipped with a Triumph Shift Assist bi-directional quickshifter. It uses an electronic actuator linked to the gear shifter that provides a signal to the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) to cut the power momentarily to allow the shift to happen seamlessly, without using the clutch lever.

A potent 765cc, inline-triple engine

The 2023 Street Triple 765 R and RS draw power from the same 765cc, 12-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled, inline-triple engine that produces 118.4hp/80Nm and 128.2hp/80Nm respectively. The transmission duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox.