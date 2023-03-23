Auto

What makes the 2024 MINI Clubman Final Edition special

Mar 23, 2023

2024 MINI Clubman Final Edition rolls on 18-inch designer wheels with copper-colored accents (Photo credit: MINI)

Iconic British marque MINI has showcased the 2024 Clubman Final Edition for the global markets. The hatchback will be produced in a limited run of just 1,969 units to commemorate the first year of the original Clubman model. The compact yet practical car gets special copper accents and is available in three color schemes: Nanuq White, Enigmatic Black, and Melting Silver.

Why does this story matter?

Much like other carmakers, MINI has been moving toward sustainable mobility solutions via the PHEV and BEV routes.

With the introduction of the Concept Aceman, the BMW-owned automaker has finally decided to lower the curtains on the Clubman moniker after a production run of over five decades.

The company has introduced the 2024 Final Edition version as a last hurray for the iconic nameplate.

The Clubman Final Edition emphasizes exclusivity with special copper-colored accents

While retaining the overall design of the standard model, the 2024 MINI Clubman Final Edition emphasizes on exclusivity with special copper-colored accents on the grille, bonnet, doors, and designer 18-inch alloy wheels. The hatchback features shimmering "Final Edition" lettering on the rear split-type hatch along with a special badge on the side of the C-pillar, which indicates that the car is a special edition.

Inside, the hatchback gets "Final Edition" lettering and badging

On the inside, the 2024 MINI Clubman Final Edition offers a spacious cabin and features a minimalist dashboard design with Sage Green Dark and edition-specific Shimmer Copper-colored trims. It has special lettering and badging on the steering wheel, passenger side dashboard panel, floor mats, and door sills. The hatchback gets brown-colored Nappa leather seats with anthracite-colored Pique fabric insert and contrasting blue stitching.

It gets an 8.8-inch infotainment system with "MINI Online" services

For its occupants' entertainment, the 2024 MINI Clubman Final Edition comes equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The system gets the "MINI Online" digital service that provides a wide variety of information regarding the car via a dedicated app and also supports smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also features a 5.5-inch digital instrument console with a head-up display.

It is backed by a 2.0-liter, inline-four petrol engine

On the performance front, the 2024 MINI Clubman Final Edition remains mechanically identical to the standard variant. It draws power from the same 2.0-liter, inline-four-cylinder, petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 189hp in the iconic 'S' guise.