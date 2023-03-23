Auto

Is 2023 Hyundai VERNA better than 2023 Honda City

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 23, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Both the new VERNA and City offer Level-2 ADAS features

Hyundai has re-entered the mid-size sedan segment in India with the 2023 VERNA. The car is now larger than its predecessor and comes loaded with multiple ADAS functions for added safety. With a starting price tag of Rs. 10.9 lakh (ex-showroom), it goes up against the 2023 Honda City. Between these two, which one offers a better value? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Honda City has been the leader in the mid-size premium sedan segment in India since its arrival in 1998. The champion has been challenged by the likes of the Hyundai VERNA and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

The Japanese marque updated the City with MY-2023 updates. Now, the South Korean brand has given a major makeover to the VERNA, making it a formidable rival.

The new VERNA looks aggressive and sporty

The 2023 Honda City gets a sculpted bonnet, a sloping roofline, sweptback LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, a redesigned honeycomb-mesh grille, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and Z-shaped 3D wrap-around LED taillights. The 2023 VERNA has a muscular hood, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a split-type full-width DRL, a 'Parametric' grille, strong character lines, a sloping roofline, 16-inch diamond-cut or blacked-out alloy wheels, and connected LED taillamps.

Hyundai VERNA packs more powerful engines

Honda City draws power from a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid setup (125hp/253Nm) and a 1.5-liter, inline-four petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm). The mills are linked to a 5-speed manual, a CVT, and an e-CVT gearbox. Hyundai Verna is backed by a 1.5-liter petrol motor (113.4hp/144Nm) and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (158hp/253Nm). The engines are paired with a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, or an iVT gearbox.

Both sedans are equipped with multiple ADAS functions

Both the 2023 Honda City and 2023 Hyundai VERNA are equipped with a host of ADAS functions and six airbags. The former gets leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. The latter has segment-first heated and ventilated seats, a switchable-type interface, a dual 10.25-inch screen setup, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and an electric sunroof.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Honda City ranges between Rs. 11.49 lakh and Rs. 20.39 lakh, while the 2023 Hyundai VERNA can be yours between Rs. 10.9 lakh and Rs. 17.38 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the 2023 VERNA makes more sense with its modern design philosophy, powerful petrol engines, and tech-biased cabin at a relatively affordable price point.