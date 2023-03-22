Auto

Price-hike for the entire Volkswagen line-up in India in April

Price-hike for the entire Volkswagen line-up in India in April

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 22, 2023, 06:33 pm 2 min read

Volkswagen Tiguan is the flagship model in the Indian portfolio (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German carmaker Volkswagen has announced a price revision for its Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan models in India from April onward. The prices of all cars will go up by nearly 2%. The exact hike will vary depending on the variant. All cars will now be offered with engines that comply with the upcoming RDE norms and will be compatible with the E20 fuel blend.

Why does this story matter?

Volkswagen has been seeing steady growth in recent years with its India 2.0 strategy.

With the introduction of its critically-acclaimed MQB-IN platform, the carmaker has seen a vast improvement in the ride and handling characteristics of its Taigun and Virtus models.

However, the upcoming price revision might put a dent in the popularity of its capable offerings on our shores.

Volkswagen Virtus: Premium mid-size sedan

The Volkswagen Virtus is expected to get expensive by up to Rs. 35,000 from April onward. It sports a sloping roofline, a chrome-lined grille, all-LED lighting, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The spacious five-seater cabin gets ventilated seats, a dual-tone dashboard, a 10.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. It is backed by a 1.0-liter TSI petrol unit (114hp/178Nm) and a 1.5-liter TSI EVO motor (148hp/250Nm).

Volkswagen Taigun: Capable sub-4m SUV

The Volkswagen Taigun is expected to get a price hike of up to Rs. 37,000 in India. It has a typical SUV silhouette with projector LED headlights, 17-inch dual-tone alloy, and a full-width LED taillight. Inside, the five-seater cabin has an electric sunroof, a 10.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. It runs a 1.0-liter TSI engine (114hp/178Nm) and a 1.5-liter TSI EVO mill (148hp/250Nm).

Volkswagen Tiguan: An all-round, rugged SUV

The flagship Volkswagen Tiguan is available in two trim levels. The SUV features matrix LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The luxurious five-seater cabin has three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags. It is powered by a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine (187hp/320Nm) and gets the brand's 4Motion all-wheel-drive technology.

How much do these cars cost at present?

In India, the Volkswagen Taigun can be yours between Rs. 11.56 lakh and Rs. 18.96 lakh. The Virtus is available between Rs. 11.32 lakh and Rs. 18.42 lakh, while the Tiguan is available at Rs. 33.5 lakh for both variants (all prices, ex-showroom).