Auto

Upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 spied testing: What to expect?

Upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 spied testing: What to expect?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 22, 2023, 05:38 pm 2 min read

Upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 will ride on wire-spoke wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

With the debut of the Super Meteor 650 and 2023 iterations of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, homegrown bikemaker Royal Enfield is now gearing up to introduce the Scrambler 650. In the latest development, a near-production test mule of the bike has been spotted doing test runs. The upcoming motorcycle will be the fourth model in the brand's 650cc line-up.

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield has become a force to reckon with considering its retro-inspired motorcycle range. Competing in the 350cc and 650cc segments, all models of the Chennai-based legendary bikemaker are appreciated by both critics and customers alike.

The brand, however, is now planning to expand its parallel-twin engine-powered range by adding a scrambler model soon.

This move will appeal to a wider customer base.

The scrambler will get a ribbed-pattern seat and wire-spoked wheels

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 will retain the design cues from the Hunter 350. It will feature a retro-scrambler look with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp unit, a wide handlebar with circular mirrors, a single-piece ribbed-pattern seat, grab rails, an upswept exhaust, and a circular LED taillamp. The motorcycle will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and ride on wire-spoked wheels.

The motorcycle will come equipped with disc brakes

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the retro-inspired motorcycle should be taken care of by inverted forks at the front side and dual shock absorber units at the rear end.

It will be backed by an OBD-2-compliant 648cc parallel-twin engine

On the performance front, the 2023 Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 will be backed by the same OBD-2 compliant 648cc, parallel-twin engine from the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Super Meteor 650 models. The mill might be offered in a different tune to offer a unique riding experience. The transmission duties on the bike should be taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox.

How much will the bike cost?

The upcoming Scrambler 650 is still in its final development stage. We expect Royal Enfield to announce the pricing and availability details of the motorcycle at its official launch event by late 2023. It will likely be the most affordable 650cc offering from the brand.