Tesla Semi look-alike WEVC eCV1 electric truck debuts: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 19, 2023, 04:23 pm 2 min read

WEVC eCV1 electric truck is based on the brand's PACES architecture (Photo credit: WEVC)

UK-based Watt Electric Vehicle Company (WEVC) has taken the wraps off the Tesla Semi look-alike, the eCV1 electric truck for the global markets. The EV is based on the brand's modular PACES architecture which supports all three different drive configurations: front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive. The truck features a large 110kWh battery pack that promises a range of up to 466.7km on a single charge.

Why does this story matter?

While the trucking industry may not be as glamorous as the passenger vehicle segment, it is a much-needed backbone for logistics and last-mile connectivity.

EV maker Tesla was one of the earliest to venture into the commercial EV segment with an aim to provide a cleaner alternative to diesel-powered trucks.

Now, WEVC is also planning to venture into the segment with its eCV1 model.

The truck flaunts a raked windscreen and an aerodynamic canopy

The WEVC eCV1 electric truck has a typical semi-truck silhouette and flaunts a large and sculpted hood, a closed-off grille, a raked windscreen, an aerodynamic canopy, vertically-stacked projector LED headlights with split-type DRLs, and wide air dams. On the sides, the truck is flanked by high-mounted cameras in place of ORVMs, large doors, flared wheel arches, and steel wheels. LED taillights grace the rear.

It is backed by a capable electric powertrain

WEVC has not yet disclosed the technical specifications for the eCV1 truck. However, the company claims that its truck is capable of doing 466.7km on a single charge, using a large 110kWh battery pack.

It will feature a large cabin with multiple screens

The interiors of the WEVC eCV1 electric truck are under wraps. However, we expect the semi-truck to feature a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, a large steering wheel, automatic climate control, and multiple screens for the instrument cluster, vehicle telemetry, and infotainment purposes. The safety of the passengers will be taken care of by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and ADAS functions.

How much does it cost?

As of now, the pricing details of the eCV1 electric truck are yet to be disclosed by WEVC. The company envisions building up to 5,000 units of the EV annually, once the production is at full scale. It will be available for commercial purposes only.