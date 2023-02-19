Auto

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F's pricing leaked prior to launch

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 19, 2023, 03:10 pm 2 min read

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F will feature a dual-tone paint scheme. Representative image

Homegrown bikemaker Bajaj Auto is all set to reintroduce the iconic Pulsar 220F model in India soon. Now, the pricing details of the motorcycle have been leaked ahead of its unveiling. The bike will retail at Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom), according to one of the brand's dealerships in Durgapur, West Bengal. The order books for the updated two-wheeler are currently open.

Bajaj Auto had previously discontinued the Pulsar 220F motorcycle in 2021 in favor of the sporty RS200 and the new-generation Pulsar 250 twins.

However, the bikemaker is now reintroducing the model after an ever-rising demand.

The updated bike will likely retain the design of the previous-generation two-wheeler and should draw power from a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 220cc, air-and-oil-cooled DTSi engine.

The motorcycle will flaunt a clip-on handlebar and upright windscreen

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F will remain mostly identical to its predecessor and flaunt a projector headlight in a dual-pod setup, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, a muscular fuel tank, a semi-faring with fairing-mounted mirrors, an upswept exhaust, split-type seats, and a sleek LED taillamp. It will pack a semi-digital instrument console with a blue-colored backlight. It should ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

It will be backed by a 220cc engine

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F will be offered with a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 220cc, "DTS-i," single-cylinder engine that should generate 20.11hp of power and 18.55Nm of peak torque. The motor will likely be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

It will be equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F will be equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling characteristics. Suspension duties on the sporty motorcycle will be carried out by telescopic forks at the front and preload-adjustable dual Nitrox shock absorbers on the rear end.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Pricing

The pricing details of the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F will be officially disclosed by the bikemaker in the coming weeks. However, from the leaked data, we assume that the motorcycle will cost Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.