Auto

Limited-edition 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR: Check top features

Limited-edition 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 18, 2023, 10:55 am 3 min read

2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR rolls on 17-inch forged alloy wheels (Photo credit: KTM)

Iconic Austrian marque KTM has showcased the limited-edition 1290 Super Duke RR in its 2023 avatar. The production of the hyper streetfighter offering is limited to just 500 units globally. Remaining true to the design philosophy seen in the modern Duke line-up, the superbike promises the same levels of ferocity as the previous-generation model, but with a meaner appearance.

Why does this story matter?

The KTM 1290 Super Duke R is regarded as one of the best-handling liter-class streetfighter motorcycles across the globe. It is aptly nicknamed the "Beast" by the company.

However, to take things to a new level, the automaker has introduced a high-performance 'RR' version of its beastly motorcycle, based on the brand's "Ready to Race" philosophy.

It has now achieved a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.

The hyperbike features sharp-looking body panels to accentuate its stance

Much like the standard model, the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR has an aggressive design language. It features an angular LED headlight, integrated split-type DRLs, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a wide handlebar, a race-derived triple clamp assembly, a rider-only saddle, and lightweight forged wheels. The bike sports a gloss black and matt carbon base with contrasting white graphics and orange accents.

The motorcycle is 11kg lighter than the standard model

With an extensive use of carbon fiber in the frame, sub-frame assembly, and bodywork, the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR has managed to shed 11kg from its standard avatar. It has now managed to achieve a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio with its 180kg kerb weight.

It gets a fully-adjustable WP APEX PRO suspension setup

Unlike the Super Duke R that it is based on, the limited-edition 1290 Super Duke RR comes equipped with a fully-adjustable WP APEX PRO suspension setup at both ends. At the front, it gets WP APEX PRO 7548 close cartridge forks, designed specifically for the bike, with WP APEX PRO 7117 steering damper. A custom-made WP APEX PRO 7746 mono-shock unit graces the rear.

Akrapovic EVO line exhaust is available as an option

KTM has kitted an Akrapovic Slip-on exhaust setup as standard on the 2023 1290 Super Duke RR. However, to up the ante, the company is also willing to retrofit a full-system Akrapovic EVO line exhaust setup as an optional extra for customers looking for added oomph. The range-topping exhaust system allows the hyperbike to breathe more freely, thereby delivering maximum power effectively.

It is backed by a 180hp, 1,301cc V-twin engine

Powering the limited-edition 1290 Super Duke RR in its 2023 guise is a 1,301cc, liquid-cooled, 75-degree, V-twin engine that develops 180hp of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox with PASC slipper clutch and bi-directional quickshifter.