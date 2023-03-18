Auto

Best cruiser bikes in India that suit different riding styles

In India, cruiser motorcycles are available from 220cc to 2,458cc

There is a common perception among buyers that cruiser motorcycles are only for laid-back riding style. However, the truth is that the "Cruiser" segment itself is divided into a few sub-categories, which vastly differ from each other. From a feet-forward stance to a committed riding position, each sub-category offers a unique riding experience. Check which cruiser motorcycle suits your needs.

Bobber-style cruiser for a solo riding experience

Created as an alternative to the traditional cruiser format, the "Bobber" style is meant for a solo riding experience. This format is ideal for people who like to ride alone or carry a lot of luggage. Bobbers are generally offered with a committed riding position for better control. If solo riding is your thing, you can look at the Jawa Perak or 42 Bobber.

Old-school upright stance for long-distance touring

While people mistake the likes of the Triumph Speed Twin or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 for a scrambler-style bike, they also fall under the cruiser segment. This general-purpose body style offers an upright riding stance, similar to a commuter motorcycle. If long-distance touring is what you need from a motorcycle, then you should check out the two models mentioned above.

Modern-age power cruisers are suited for high-speed corner-carving

Power cruisers are a mix of typical cruiser motorcycles and aggressive streetfighter offerings. They offer the best of both worlds. If you like bikes that offer a slightly relaxed riding stance but are quick to change direction during high-speed corner-carving rides, then you should definitely select a power cruiser. Some solid examples of this format are the Bajaj Dominar 400 and Benelli 502C.

Sporty cruisers are available in a "Cafe Racer" guise

Cafe racers are powerful, lightweight motorcycles that sit somewhere between a sports bike and a cruiser. With a committed riding position along with long-distance touring capabilities, these bikes are mostly slotted under the sporty cruiser segment. If you prefer a spirited riding experience without compromising comfort, then options like the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or Honda CB350RS are available in this category.

Classic laid-back style cruisers are best for relaxed commutes

Classic cruiser, the most commonly known format in the cruiser segment, offers a laid-back, feet-forward-type riding stance for relaxed city commutes or highway runs. These bikes generally have a long wheelbase that allows for a lounge-like seating experience for the rider. Options such as the Kawasaki Vulcan S, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, and Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 are available in this category.