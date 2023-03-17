Auto

2023 Kawasaki Eliminator v/s Benelli 502C: Which one is better

Japanese marque Kawasaki has introduced the 2023 iteration of the Eliminator in its home market with a price tag of JPY 7,50,000 (approximately Rs. 4.66 lakh). At that price point, the India-bound cruiser motorcycle goes up against an established Italian rival, the Benelli 502C in the middleweight segment on our shores. Can the newcomer overthrow the reigning champion? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The Eliminator moniker has made a comeback in Kawasaki's global line-up after a hiatus of nearly two decades. The cruiser motorcycle is now an entry-level model for the brand in the highly-competitive segment across the globe.

However, it will not be smooth sailing to the top spot, as the all-new bike has to contend with the likes of the Benelli 502C and Keeway V302C.

Kawasaki Eliminator is more visually appealing with its neo-retro looks

The 2023 Kawasaki Eliminator has a neo-retro appeal with its sloping fuel tank, exposed tubular frame, round LED headlight, split-type seats, bulky side-mounted exhaust, sleek LED taillamp, and circular digital instrument console. The Benelli 502C gets a 21-liter muscular fuel tank, dual-tip exhaust, split-type seats, LED headlamp with DRL, slim LED taillights, and a digital instrument cluster. Both cruisers ride on designer alloy wheels.

Benelli 502C has better torque output

The all-new Kawasaki Eliminator draws power from a 398cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 47.6hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. The Benelli 502C is backed by a 500cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor that develops 47hp of maximum power and 46Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Both motorcycles are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Kawasaki Eliminator and Benelli 502C come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The former gets telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers, while the latter features inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Which one should you opt for?

In India, the Benelli 502C ranges between Rs. 5.54 lakh and Rs. 5.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), while the India-bound 2023 Kawasaki Eliminator retails at JPY 7,50,000 (approximately Rs. 4.66 lakh) in Japan. It remains to be seen how Kawasaki will price the Eliminator in India but just based on the specifications and performance, the Benelli 502C has a slight edge.