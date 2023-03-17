Auto

Maruti-Suzuki Brezza S-CNG launched at Rs. 9.14 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 17, 2023, 04:38 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG gets connected car technology (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-CNG variant of the Brezza in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It was first showcased by the brand at the Auto Expo 2023. The SUV is powered by the same 1.5-liter, K15C, bi-fuel engine from the XL6. It is offered in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi dual-tone.

Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki has been pushing CNG as an alternative fuel in its vehicles for over a decade.

The S-CNG line-up in India consists of four-wheelers from hatchback, sedan, and even SUV body styles.

While the Grand Vitara S-CNG was launched last year to benefit from the recent SUV craze, the brand has now introduced the Brezza as well to boost its overall sales.

The SUV retains the traditional boxy design philosophy

On the outside, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG retains the design of its petrol-powered version. It features a traditional boxy silhouette associated with an SUV and gets a clamshell hood, a sleek grille, LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped DRLs, a silvered skid plate, roof rails, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

It gets an electric sunroof and a head-up display

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG remains identical to the standard model. It features a spacious five-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, connected car functions, a head-up display, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.

It is backed by a 1.5-liter, K15C, bi-fuel engine

On the performance front, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG draws power from a 1.5-liter, DualJet, K15C engine that makes a maximum power of 86.6hp and a peak torque of 121.5Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

How much does the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG cost?

In India, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Brezza S-CNG in four variants. The SUV costs Rs. 9.14 lakh for the LXi model, Rs. 10.49 lakh for the VXi trim, Rs. 11.89 lakh for the ZXi variant, while the range-topping ZXi dual-tone is available at Rs. 12.05 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The car can now be booked online or through the brand's ARENA dealerships.