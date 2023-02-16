Auto

Top features of 2023 Yamaha R15M: Traction control to quickshifter

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 16, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

2023 Yamaha R15M gets a single Metallic Gray paint scheme with blue-colored alloy wheels

Japanese bikemaker Yamaha has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the R15M in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has upgraded the entry-level supersport offering with a colored TFT instrument cluster, traction control system, and a quickshifter as a part of the MY-2023 update. Let's take a look at the top five features of the motorcycle.

Why does this story matter?

Since its arrival in 1985 in the Indian market, Yamaha has developed a cult-like following among motorcycling enthusiasts with iconic offerings such as the RD350, RX100, the FZ series, and the racing-focused R15.

The brand has now made it easier for aspiring young racers to start their journey with the beginner-friendly R15M model.

The 2023 version now comes equipped with traction control as standard.

The supersport flaunts a design inspired by the iconic R1

The 2023 Yamaha R15M is underpinned by a racing-inspired deltabox frame. The motorcycle has a two-tone Metallic Gray paint scheme and flaunts a muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, fairing-mounted angular mirrors, an upswept exhaust, split-type seats, an aluminum swingarm, and a dual horn setup. The supersport rides on blue-colored alloy wheels and gets a bi-functional LED projector headlamp with fairing-integrated LED DRL strips.

It gets a traction control system

The 2023 Yamaha R15M features a traction control system as standard. The updated two-wheeler gets a rear-wheel-sensing system that alters the power output on-the-fly to stop the wheel from slipping or spinning excessively. The dedicated electronic system is considered a handy tool for young riders, who are yet to master the throttle control completely, thereby reducing the risk of accidents on the racetrack.

The bike features a segment-first quickshifter

The 2023 Yamaha R15M comes equipped with a segment-first quickshifter, again as standard. The small but potent electronic riding aid allows the rider to upshift without using the clutch lever. When active, the system detects an upshift through the gear lever and automatically engages the clutch. This allows the shift to take place without manual intervention through the clutch lever or throttle.

It packs a full-color TFT instrument cluster

As a part of the MY-2023 update, the Yamaha R15M now packs a full-color TFT instrument cluster. The crisp-looking 3.0-inch unit has a design inspired by its elder sibling, the R1, and features smartphone connectivity via the Yamaha Y-Connect App. The console can display various notifications such as calls, SMS and e-mail alerts, and phone battery level status.

It is backed by an 18hp, 155cc engine

The 2023 Yamaha R15M draws power from the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine from the standard R15 model. The mill comes equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology, that alters the valve actuation timing, thereby changing the throttle response. The motor churns out a maximum power of 18.1hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.2Nm at 7,500rpm.

