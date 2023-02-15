Auto

Audi Q3 Sportback v/s 2023 BMW X1: Which is better?

Audi Q3 Sportback v/s 2023 BMW X1: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 15, 2023, 06:08 pm 2 min read

Both SUVs ride on 18-inch alloy wheels

German automaker Audi has taken the wraps off the Q3 Sportback in India. The car has a stylish design, a tech-forward cabin, and a powerful turbocharged petrol engine. It competes against the reigning champion, the X1 from rival and compatriot BMW. While the former follows the coupe-SUV design philosophy, the latter flaunts a traditional SUV silhouette. Which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

BMW essentially created the premium compact SUV segment with the X1 model back in 2009.

The vehicle featured a monocoque chassis that provided better ride and handling characteristics when compared to its rivals with traditional ladder-on-frame construction.

However, Audi has been slowly gaining popularity with the Q3 range, which comes equipped with the legendary "Quattro" all-wheel-drive system.

BMW X1 looks visually more appealing

BMW X1 features a long and muscular bonnet, a large chromed kidney grille, sweptback LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, roof rails, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Audi Q3 Sportback flaunts a lengthy hood, a large black grille with a honeycomb-mesh pattern, Matrix LED headlights, a sloping roofline, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and LED taillights. Both cars ride on 18-inch designer alloy wheels.

BMW X1 gets more engine options

BMW X1 draws power from a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops 136hp/230Nm, and a 2.0-liter, inline-four, diesel motor that generates 150hp/360Nm. Audi Q3 Sportback is backed by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, "TFSI" turbocharged petrol mill that churns out 187.4hp/320Nm. Both SUVs get a 7-speed gearbox. While the former gets a DCT unit, the latter has a torque-converter unit.

Both SUVs feature a panoramic sunroof and six airbags

BMW X1 features a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.7-inch iDrive 8 infotainment system. Audi Q3 Sportback gets a dual-tone cabin with multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, adjustable front seats, the brand's "Virtual Cockpit" instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel. Both cars are equipped with six airbags.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the BMW X1 ranges between Rs. 45.9 lakh and Rs. 47.9 lakh, while the Audi Q3 Sportback will set you back by Rs. 51.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the BMW X1 makes more sense as it offers a stylish SUV-like stance, an option for a frugal diesel engine, and better tech features, making it a value-for-money proposition.