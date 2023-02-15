Auto

Hyundai VENUE N Line gets new features and a price-hike

Hyundai VENUE N Line flaunts connected LED taillights (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has introduced the updated VENUE N Line with an RDE-compliant engine in India. All variants of the sporty SUV receive a uniform price hike of Rs. 30,000 and it now carries a starting price tag of Rs. 12.6 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the updated powertrain, the four-wheeler also gets new features such as side airbags and an idle start/stop system.

Why does this story matter?

The VENUE N Line was the second model from Hyundai's N performance division to arrive in India last year.

The compact SUV received a warm reception from critics and customers alike for its sporty ride and handling characteristics.

Ahead of the implementation of the BS6 Phase 2 with RDE emission norms, the South Korean automaker has now upgraded its performance-oriented SUV.

The SUV sports bumper-mounted projector headlights and connected LED taillights

The Hyundai VENUE N Line has sporty red accents on the body, a clamshell bonnet, a large grille with dark chrome inserts and "N-Line" badging, bumper-mounted projector LED headlights, and silvered skid plates. The SUV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. H-shaped connected LED taillights and dual exhausts grace the rear.

It is offered with a 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine

The Hyundai VENUE N Line is backed by an updated 1.0-liter, inline-triple, turbocharged petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 118hp and a peak torque of 172Nm. The motor is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The car features connected car technology and reclining rear seat

On the inside, the Hyundai VENUE N Line has a spacious five-seater cabin. It features an all-black dashboard, leatherette upholstery with contrasting red stitching and "N-Line" badging, a dash camera, ambient lighting, connected car technology, a reclining rear seat, automatic climate control, and leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters. It packs an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ESC.

How much does it cost?

After the newest price hike, the Hyundai VENUE N Line now starts at Rs. 12.6 lakh for the base N6 trim and ends at Rs. 13.74 lakh for the range-topping N8 variant (all prices, ex-showroom). It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.