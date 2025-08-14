Polestar 3 shatters EV range record without any modifications
Polestar, the performance-focused offshoot of Volvo, has set a new world record with its electric SUV, the Polestar 3, specifically for a standard production car without modifications. The car's single-motor variant was able to cover an impressive distance of 935.4km on a single charge. This feat was achieved by three "professional efficiency drivers" in the UK—Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker and Richard Parker—who took nearly 23 hours to complete their journey.
The Polestar 3's record-breaking drive was done on standard tires and at an average speed of under 40km/h. The car achieved an impressive efficiency of 12.1kWh/100km, which is over 40% better than what was observed during day-to-day driving in the twin-motor version of the same model. Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Polestar, said "This official Guinness World Record for range is another proof point that Polestar 3 is setting new standards."
Extended journeys
Other manufacturers have also set records
While the Polestar 3's achievement is commendable, it's worth noting that other manufacturers have managed longer drives by modifying their vehicles. For instance, Chevrolet's Silverado WT truck with a massive 205kWh battery and over-inflated tires was able to cover 1,704km in Detroit. Lucid also announced its record for longest drive on a single charge with its Lucid Air Grand Touring covering 1,205km from St. Moritz in Switzerland to Munich in Germany.