India's 1st driverless electric busses hit the road
IIT Hyderabad just introduced India's first AI-driven driverless busses on campus, thanks to their TiHAN innovation hub.
These electric shuttles have already carried over 10,000 passengers and scored a 90% satisfaction rate—pretty impressive for a new tech rollout.
It's a big leap for smart, sustainable transport in India.
The busses come in six- and 14-seater versions and pack features like Autonomous Emergency Braking and Adaptive Cruise Control, so they can spot obstacles and keep safe distances all on their own.
They've hit the highest level for tech readiness, showing they work well outside the lab.
TiHAN is also building an autonomous navigation testbed to push self-driving tech further—and training future AI experts along the way.