Tesla's in-car graphics may soon get an Unreal upgrade
What's the story
Tesla is reportedly considering a major upgrade to its in-car visualizations for Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features. The potential change involves switching from the Godot engine to Epic Games's Unreal Engine. The information was first reported by Not a Tesla App, which discovered evidence of the transition in Tesla's 2025.20 firmware update for Model S and Model X vehicles powered by AMD chips.
Industry trend
Several automakers already use Epic's Unreal Engine in their cars
Unreal Engine is primarily known as a game development tool, but Epic Games has been pushing for its adoption in the automotive industry. If Tesla adopts this change, it would join other automakers like Rivian, Ford, GMC, Volvo and Lotus who have already integrated Epic's engine into their vehicles. Currently, Tesla uses the Godot engine for its visualizations.
Past connections
Tesla's Cybertruck was added to Fortnite last year
Notably, this isn't the first time Tesla and Epic Games have been linked. Last year, Tesla's Cybertruck was added to the popular video game Fortnite. However, neither Tesla nor Epic Games has commented on this latest report about a possible switch to Unreal Engine for in-car visualizations.