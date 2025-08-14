FASTag annual pass for private vehicles starts tomorrow: How to buy

What is the pass all about?

Priced at ₹3,000, the pass is available only for privately registered cars, jeeps, and vans—not commercial vehicles like taxis or busses.

You can buy or renew it easily on the Rajmarg Yatra app or NHAI/MoRTH websites using your vehicle details.

The goal? Cut down on cash payments and make daily commutes faster and simpler for regular drivers.