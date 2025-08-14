Next Article
FASTag annual pass for private vehicles starts tomorrow: How to buy
Starting August 15, 2025, India's new FASTag Annual Pass lets private car owners breeze through toll plazas with automated payments.
For frequent travelers, this means less waiting and more predictable trips—all with a single upfront payment that covers you for a year or up to 200 journeys.
What is the pass all about?
Priced at ₹3,000, the pass is available only for privately registered cars, jeeps, and vans—not commercial vehicles like taxis or busses.
You can buy or renew it easily on the Rajmarg Yatra app or NHAI/MoRTH websites using your vehicle details.
The goal? Cut down on cash payments and make daily commutes faster and simpler for regular drivers.