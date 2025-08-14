Next Article
BMW to introduce new SUV in 2029, retire XM model
BMW is gearing up to launch a new SUV—codenamed G74—to go head-to-head with the legendary Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Built on an upgraded X5 platform, this rugged ride will start production in late 2029 at BMW's Spartanburg plant in South Carolina.
The move comes as BMW expects to retire its XM model by 2028 after it didn't quite catch on.
What about the pricing?
Expect the new SUV to be a premium pick, potentially starting around $160,000—similar to the outgoing XM.
That puts it right in line with the Mercedes G550, which starts at about $149,000.
For now, if you're into off-roading with BMW, there's always the X5 xOffroad package from $80,175.
With this bold step, BMW appears to be aiming for a bigger slice of the luxury adventure vehicle scene.