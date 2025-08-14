BMW to introduce new SUV in 2029, retire XM model

What about the pricing?

Expect the new SUV to be a premium pick, potentially starting around $160,000—similar to the outgoing XM.

That puts it right in line with the Mercedes G550, which starts at about $149,000.

For now, if you're into off-roading with BMW, there's always the X5 xOffroad package from $80,175.

With this bold step, BMW appears to be aiming for a bigger slice of the luxury adventure vehicle scene.