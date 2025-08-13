Ola Electric to unveil first sports scooter on August 15
What's the story
Ola Electric is gearing up to launch its first-ever sports scooter in India on August 15. The announcement will be made at the company's annual 'Sankalp' event. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to expand its product portfolio and tap into the growing demand for sporty scooters in India.
Tech integration
Sports scooters might get AI features
Ahead of the event, Ola Electric teased a sportier version of its scooter line-up. Sources suggested to PTI that these new sports scooters could come with artificial intelligence capabilities, powered by Ola Krutrim.
Market
A look at the rivals
The sports scooter segment in India has been gaining traction, thanks to models such as the TVS Ntorq, Yamaha Aerox, as well as the Aprilia SR160. By entering this space, Ola Electric hopes to capitalize on the trend and expand its customer base. To note, earlier this year, Ola Electric introduced its Gen 3 scooter portfolio that flaunted first-in-segment facilities such as brake-by-wire and dual-channel ABS.