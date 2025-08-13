Ola Electric to unveil first sports scooter on August 15

Ahead of the event, Ola Electric teased a sportier version of its scooter line-up. Sources suggested to PTI that these new sports scooters could come with artificial intelligence capabilities, powered by Ola Krutrim.

Market

A look at the rivals

The sports scooter segment in India has been gaining traction, thanks to models such as the TVS Ntorq, Yamaha Aerox, as well as the Aprilia SR160. By entering this space, Ola Electric hopes to capitalize on the trend and expand its customer base. To note, earlier this year, Ola Electric introduced its Gen 3 scooter portfolio that flaunted first-in-segment facilities such as brake-by-wire and dual-channel ABS.