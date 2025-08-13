Why over 121,500 JLR vehicles have been recalled in US

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, has announced a major recall of over 121,500 vehicles in the US. The move comes after the discovery of a defect in the front suspension knuckles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) flagged this problem, which affects Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models.

Safety concern NHTSA flags defect in front suspension knuckles The aluminum front suspension knuckles, which connect the front wheels to critical components like the brake assembly, are at the center of this recall. According to NHTSA, these parts could crack and possibly increase the risk of a crash. In June, NHTSA had launched a preliminary investigation into 91,856 JLR vehicles over fractured front steering knuckles.

Financial impact JLR's profits hit by US tariffs The latest recall comes at a time when JLR is facing a slowdown in demand and the impact of US tariffs. Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,003 crore for Q1 FY26, down 62.2% from the ₹10,587 crore in the same quarter last year. The company attributed this fall to lower volumes across segments and a dip in JLR's profits due to US tariffs.