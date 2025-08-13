How much your Tesla Model Y costs in Delhi, Mumbai

Tesla is accepting orders for its popular electric SUV, the Model Y, in India. The company has opened a showroom and charging station each in Delhi and Mumbai . A facility is also coming up in Gurugram. The Model Y comes in two variants: standard rear-wheel drive (RWD) and Long Range RWD. Both variants are priced the same across India but differ when it comes to on-road prices due to road tax considerations. So, what are the costs? Let's see.

Pricing A look at the ex-showroom prices The ex-showroom price of the Model Y RWD is ₹59,89,000 while the Long Range RWD variant costs ₹67,89,000. Customers who book the car now can expect deliveries of the standard version this quarter, and the Long Range one next quarter. A booking amount of ₹22,220 is required to confirm an order for either model.

Cost comparison What about on-road costs? The on-road price of the Model Y in Delhi is ₹61,06,690 for the standard variant, and ₹69,14,690 for the Long Range one. In Mumbai, these prices are slightly higher at ₹61,07,190 and ₹69,15,190 respectively. However, Gurugram sees a major jump in cost with an on-road price of ₹66,76,831 for the standard trim and a whopping ₹75,61,021 for its Long Range counterpart.