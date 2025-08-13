How much your Tesla Model Y costs in Delhi, Mumbai
What's the story
Tesla is accepting orders for its popular electric SUV, the Model Y, in India. The company has opened a showroom and charging station each in Delhi and Mumbai. A facility is also coming up in Gurugram. The Model Y comes in two variants: standard rear-wheel drive (RWD) and Long Range RWD. Both variants are priced the same across India but differ when it comes to on-road prices due to road tax considerations. So, what are the costs? Let's see.
Pricing
A look at the ex-showroom prices
The ex-showroom price of the Model Y RWD is ₹59,89,000 while the Long Range RWD variant costs ₹67,89,000. Customers who book the car now can expect deliveries of the standard version this quarter, and the Long Range one next quarter. A booking amount of ₹22,220 is required to confirm an order for either model.
Cost comparison
What about on-road costs?
The on-road price of the Model Y in Delhi is ₹61,06,690 for the standard variant, and ₹69,14,690 for the Long Range one. In Mumbai, these prices are slightly higher at ₹61,07,190 and ₹69,15,190 respectively. However, Gurugram sees a major jump in cost with an on-road price of ₹66,76,831 for the standard trim and a whopping ₹75,61,021 for its Long Range counterpart.
Tax exemptions
Price difference explained
The significant price difference in Gurugram can be attributed to Haryana's lack of road tax exemption for EVs. In contrast, Delhi and Maharashtra offer such exemptions, making the on-road prices lower in these regions. The aforementioned prices are for the standard version of the Tesla Model Y without any customizations. Opting for a different exterior color or interior theme would increase these costs further.