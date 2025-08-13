India to set up hydrogen fuel stations on national highways
India's government is rolling out a ₹600 crore pilot project to set up green hydrogen fuel stations along 10 national highway stretches.
The idea? Test how well hydrogen-powered vehicles work on real Indian roads and figure out the best way to keep them fueled up.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways hopes to have a working supply chain and fueling protocols ready in the next two to three years.
Supporting India's net-zero emissions goal
This project fits right into India's big goal of hitting net-zero emissions by 2070, and backs the National Green Hydrogen Mission's plan to produce five million metric tons of green hydrogen each year by 2030.
Major companies like Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland are expected to join in with prototype vehicles, while fuel giants will help build storage and fueling systems.
If all goes well, this could mean cleaner air, less fossil fuel use, and highways that are ready for the future of transport.