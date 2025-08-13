Odysse launches Sun electric scooter in India: Check features, price

The Odysse Sun packs a 2,500W peak motor with AIS 156-certified lithium-ion batteries. You get telescopic front suspension, hydraulic rear shocks, disk brakes on both wheels, and roomy 32-liter under-seat storage. Features like LED lighting, keyless start-stop, digital display, and three riding modes (Drive, Parking, Reverse) make urban rides easy.

EV's range and speed hold against rivals like Ola, TVS

In terms of range and speed, the Sun holds its own against rivals like Ola S1 Air (151km) and even edges out TVS iQube (100km).

Its focus is on comfort and practical storage over flashy tech—and with its slightly lower price tag in today's market (August 2025), it presents a solid pick if you want an electric scooter for everyday city use.