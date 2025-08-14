Supreme Court reserves order on pleas against stray dog relocation 

The Supreme Court has reserved its order on petitions challenging its August 11 order for the rounding up of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The court, headed by Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, did not stay the directions given to municipal authorities by a different SC bench. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the central government and argued that while there is a vocal minority advocating for animal rights, a silent majority suffers from stray dog attacks.

Safety issues Mehta cited WHO data on dog bite deaths Mehta cited World Health Organization data, revealing 305 deaths annually due to dog bites, mostly among children under 15. He stressed that while dogs shouldn't be killed, they need to be separated for public safety. "Court has to intervene...this is vocal minority view vs. silent majority suffering view," he said. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Project Kindness NGO, sought a stay on the previous order. He questioned if municipal corporations had built shelter homes or sterilized the dogs as directed.

Order implementation Concerns raised about shelters for dogs Sibal pointed out that the court had directed all dogs to be picked up and put into shelters within eight weeks, but such facilities don't exist yet. He warned that without proper shelters, dogs could be culled or kept together in unsafe conditions. Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra also raised concerns about other states following the August 11 order, while Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that existing infrastructure is inadequate for accommodating all dogs as per the directions given by the court.

Responsible governance Court's directions to municipal authorities on stray dogs Summing up the contentions, Justice Nath stressed that while Parliament makes rules, they aren't always implemented. He urged those filing interventions to be responsible and file affidavits with evidence. The court's August 11 order had directed municipal authorities to round up stray dogs from all areas, starting with vulnerable ones. It mandated shelters for at least 5,000 dogs within eight weeks and prohibited re-releasing dogs back onto the streets without sterilization and immunization.