India outlines energy roadmap for 2047
On August 14, 2025, just before Independence Day, India outlined a strategic plan to power the country all the way to 2047—the year it aims to be a "developed nation."
The government wants to boost homegrown energy and make things more sustainable, with Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasizing the importance of these reforms for future readiness.
Energy independence
India expects its petroleum use to rise by nearly 5% this year, even as the world shifts toward electric vehicles.
To keep up, India plans to expand its oil refining capacity by about 20% by 2028—hoping to become a global hub for refining and petrochemicals.
All of this is happening while the country works toward energy independence and deals with global uncertainties like trade wars and supply chain issues.