Dadar's Kabutarkhana feeding spot becomes flashpoint for community clash

Tension escalates, BHC steps in

This isn't just about pigeons—it's about fairness, faith, and city life.

Protesters are upset that police only detained Marathi demonstrators while taking no action against those who removed the covers, raising questions about equal law enforcement.

The Jain community sees feeding pigeons as a religious duty, while others worry about health risks.

With tensions rising, the Bombay High Court has stepped in, suggesting controlled feeding hours and calling for public input to find a middle ground between tradition and public safety.