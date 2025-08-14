Dadar's Kabutarkhana feeding spot becomes flashpoint for community clash
Mumbai's 92-year-old Kabutarkhana in Dadar has become a flashpoint, with public health concerns clashing against religious traditions.
Over 150 Marathi Ekikaran Samiti members and locals protested in support of the closure of this historic pigeon feeding spot and against attempts to reopen it by the Jain community after the BMC tried to limit feeding by covering the area—covers that Jain community members later removed.
Tension escalates, BHC steps in
This isn't just about pigeons—it's about fairness, faith, and city life.
Protesters are upset that police only detained Marathi demonstrators while taking no action against those who removed the covers, raising questions about equal law enforcement.
The Jain community sees feeding pigeons as a religious duty, while others worry about health risks.
With tensions rising, the Bombay High Court has stepped in, suggesting controlled feeding hours and calling for public input to find a middle ground between tradition and public safety.