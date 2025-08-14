Bengaluru rains damage 878 roads, 1,000 homes; 3 dead
Bengaluru's heavy monsoon rains have seriously impacted the city this year, damaging 878 roads and over a thousand homes.
Sadly, three people lost their lives in tree fall incidents during the storms.
The BBMP is offering compensation to affected families and working on flood prevention in the hardest-hit areas.
Updates on road and flood fixes
Bommanahalli zone saw nearly 150km of road damage, with South and East Bengaluru also facing flooded homes.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao says repairs are underway with help from traffic police, but major fixes will wait until the rains stop.
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar shared that out of 218 flood-prone spots identified across the city, work is finished at most locations and ongoing at others, with work planned for the remaining areas.