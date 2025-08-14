Bengaluru rains damage 878 roads, 1,000 homes; 3 dead

Updates on road and flood fixes

Bommanahalli zone saw nearly 150km of road damage, with South and East Bengaluru also facing flooded homes.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao says repairs are underway with help from traffic police, but major fixes will wait until the rains stop.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar shared that out of 218 flood-prone spots identified across the city, work is finished at most locations and ongoing at others, with work planned for the remaining areas.