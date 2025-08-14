Army deploys 3-tier robotic system to boost border security
With Independence Day coming up on August 15, the Indian Army has rolled out a three-tiered robotic counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control in Tangdhar village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.
The goal? To keep infiltration at zero and boost security ahead of the big day.
As one officer put it, this layered setup is key to keeping the borders safe.
The 3 layers of the system
The first layer uses tech like radars, thermal imaging sites, and UAVs to spot any movement.
Next comes a barrier system with mines to block intruders.
Finally, ground troops are out there doing regular patrols and ambushes to stay on top of things.
The Army recently showcased these upgrades—including their Smart Fence System—showing just how serious they are about staying ready and using modern tech for border security.