Army deploys 3-tier robotic system to boost border security

The 3 layers of the system

The first layer uses tech like radars, thermal imaging sites, and UAVs to spot any movement.

Next comes a barrier system with mines to block intruders.

Finally, ground troops are out there doing regular patrols and ambushes to stay on top of things.

The Army recently showcased these upgrades—including their Smart Fence System—showing just how serious they are about staying ready and using modern tech for border security.