Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra booked in ₹60cr cheating case

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have been booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police . The duo is accused of cheating a city-based businessman, Deepak Kothari, to the tune of ₹60.48 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal linked to their now-defunct firm Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. The FIR was filed at the Juhu Police Station under various IPC sections for cheating and breach of trust.

Allegations Allegations made by Kothari Kothari, a 60-year-old Juhu resident and director of Lotus Capital Financial Services, a non-banking financial company, lodged the complaint through his advocates Dr. Yusuf Iqbal and Zain Shroff. He alleged that the Kundras sought a ₹75 crore loan at 12% annual interest but later asked him to route it as an "investment" to avoid higher taxation. They reportedly promised fixed monthly returns along with repayment of the principal amount.

Fund diversion Funds were diverted, causing financial loss: Complaint Kothari claims he transferred ₹31.95 crore in April 2015 under a share subscription agreement and ₹28.53 crore in September 2015 under a supplementary agreement. However, despite these transactions, he discovered insolvency proceedings against Best Deal TV in 2017 for defaulting on another agreement. Kothari alleged that the transactions were misrepresented and his funds were diverted, causing him major financial loss.