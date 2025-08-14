'Coolie' early reviews: Rajinikanth's film receives mixed reactions

The much-anticipated film Coolie , featuring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj , has been released to mixed reviews. The first reactions from film trackers, fan pages, and entertainment insiders are a mix of roaring praise and sharp critiques. While some are calling it a "blockbuster," others feel the "story could've been tighter." Let's take a look at how netizens are reacting to the movie.

Overseas success 'Thalaivar mania takes over globally' The film has taken the world by storm, with overseas viewers praising its electrifying first half and goosebump-inducing flashback scenes. A user wrote, "Thalaivar Mania takes over globally! Electrifying first half, goosebump flashback, blockbuster climax. Pure festival vibes in every frame." While another fan said, "#Coolie is better than Vikram. That's the tweet."

Twitter Post 'Electrifying first half' 🌍 #Coolie Overseas Review 🌍

Thalaivar Mania takes over globally! 🔥

💥 Electrifying first half

💥 Goosebump flashback

💥 Blockbuster climax

Pure festival vibes in every frame! 🎉#CoolieReview#CoolieOverseasReview — Powerhouse Media (@The_Powerrhouse) August 13, 2025

Director's touch Kanagaraj delivers a violent mass masterpiece, say some Kanagaraj's signature style is evident in Coolie, with its gritty and violent undertones. A fan wrote, "Rajinikanth is BACK, bloodier, darker & deadlier than ever! Lokesh Kanagaraj delivers a violent mass masterpiece with soul... surprise LCU twist!" However, not everyone was impressed. Some netizens criticized the film for being overly violent and not blending well with the multistar cast.

Rating disparity How did netizens rate the film? The film's ratings on Twitter vary widely. One netizen criticized, "Lokesh Kanagaraj disappoints again. Hype didn't translate to screen. Weak screenplay made many scenes fall flat." Another wrote, "#Coolie ~ Once again King size disappointment after Kabali. Weakest work of Lokesh. Dull screenplay & story. Rajinikanth looks tired, Ordinary act of Akkineni Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan is cartoonish."

Twitter Post Some fans were disappointed with the film #Coolie Lokesh Kanagaraj disappoints again. Hype didn't translate to screen. Weak screenplay made many scenes fall flat. Soubin's performance was the sole saving grace. Didn't meet expectations..!!



Worst work from Lokesh so far..!! pic.twitter.com/ciuIfYHB7e — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) August 14, 2025