Hero VIDA V1 e-scooter becomes cheaper in India: Check alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 03, 2023, 07:13 pm 3 min read

Hero VIDA V1 promises a range of up to 165km (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp has revised the pricing of its first all-electric offering, the VIDA V1 in India. The e-scooter now starts at Rs. 1.2 lakh, making it cheaper by up to Rs. 25,000. The vehicle is offered in two variants namely V1 Pro and V1 Plus, and features the brand's modern design philosophy. Here's a quick look at its top rivals on our shores.

Firstly, here's recalling the Hero VIDA V1

Hero VIDA V1 has a quirky design and features an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, and a sleek LED taillight. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, Combined Braking System, riding modes, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It runs on a hub-mounted motor paired with a 3.44kWh or 3.94kWh removable battery pack and promises a range of 165km.

Ather 450X: Price starts at Rs. 98,183

Ather 450X has an angular body with an apron-mounted LED headlight, designer mirrors, a flat footboard, a flush-fitted side stand, and a slim LED taillamp. It features disc brakes on both wheels, Combined Braking System, riding modes, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It gets a 6kW electric motor linked to a 3.7kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and promises a range of 146km.

TVS iQube: Price begins at Rs. 99,130

TVS iQube gets an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a flat seat, an LED taillight, a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, and 12-inch alloy wheels. It gets a front disc brake, a rear drum brake, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is fueled by a 4.4kW hub-mounted electric motor linked to a 3.04kWh battery pack and can do 100km on a charge.

Ola S1: Price starts at Rs. 1 lakh

Ola S1 sports a smiley-shaped LED headlight, an LED taillamp, a single-piece seat, 12-inch wheels, and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. It has a single-sided front fork, a mono-shock rear unit, disc brakes, and Combined Braking System (CBS). It is backed by an 8.5kW electric motor paired with a 3kWh battery pack and delivers a range of up to 141km.

Simple One: Will arrive on May 26

Simple One will flaunt an angular design with an underbone chassis, an apron-mounted LED headlight, a 7.0-inch digital instrument console, and 12-inch alloy wheels. It will feature disc brakes on both wheels, Combined Braking System, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It will have a 4.5kW electric motor linked to two battery packs and will do up to 300km on a charge.