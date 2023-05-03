Auto

These bikes, scooters will be launched in India this May

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 03, 2023, 06:58 pm 3 min read

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

India is one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world. With big automakers such as BMW Motorrad, KTM, Ducati, and more operating on our shores, there is a wide variety of models to choose from in various categories like streetfighter, cruiser, ADV, and supersport. Here's a quick look at the motorcycles and scooters expected to arrive here in May.

Yamaha YZF-R3 will re-enter the market in sub-400cc motorcycle category

Japanese marque Yamaha is gearing up to re-introduce its potent middleweight supersport, the YZF-R3 in India soon. The bike features a dual-LED headlamp, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, an upright windscreen, a side-mounted exhaust, and a sleek tail section with LED taillight. The supersport draws power from a 321cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that generates 40.4hp of maximum power and 29.4Nm of peak torque.

KTM 390 Adventure will get a spoked wheel version

After introducing the X and V models, the Austrian marque KTM is set to debut the spoked-wheel iteration of the 390 Adventure in India soon. It gets an all-LED setup for lighting and a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The ADV is backed by a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 43hp of maximum power and 37Nm of peak torque.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 gets reworked body panels

Triumph Motorcycles officially listed the 2023 Street Triple 765 on its website in February this year. It flaunts a bug-eye-style twin-pod LED headlight with eyebrow-like DRLs, a raised handlebar with bar-end mirrors, stubby side-mounted exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It runs on a 765cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple engine that produces 118.4hp/80Nm and 128.2hp/80Nm in R and RS versions respectively.

Royal Enfield's 450cc and 650cc line-up in the works

It is yet to be confirmed which motorcycle, homegrown bikemaker Royal Enfield will be launching next. The iconic marque has been regularly testing new offerings from its 450cc and 650cc line-up. We believe it will be the Shotgun 650, a retro-inspired bobber motorcycle based on the Super Meteor 650. It will get the same 648cc, parallel-twin engine (47hp/52Nm) as well.

TVS iQube ST will promise a range of 140km

TVS Motor Company surpassed the 50,000 units sales milestone with its iQube. Now, the company is gearing up to reveal the range-topping iQube ST version. It will have an apron-mounted sleek LED headlamp, a flat footboard, and a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster. It will get a 4.4kW hub-mounted electric motor linked to a 4.56kWh battery. It will promise a range of up to 140km.

Simple One EV to debut on May 23

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy is set to debut the One scooter in India on May 23. The EV features an apron-mounted LED headlight, designer mirrors, a flat footboard, a flush-fitted side stand, a single-piece seat, a full-color 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster, and 12-inch alloy wheels. It is backed by a 4.5kW PMS electric motor linked to two battery packs (6.4kWh).