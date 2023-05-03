Auto

JAWA, Yezdi motorcycles now comply with OBD-2 norms: Check prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 03, 2023, 05:09 pm 3 min read

All JAWA and Yezdi bikes feature all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Classic Legends)

Classic Legends has updated the entire line-up of JAWA and Yezdi motorcycles to comply with the stricter OBD-2 norms in India. The list includes JAWA 42, 42 Bobber, and Perak, along with Yezdi Roadster and Scrambler. Apart from the emission updates, the bikes also get tweaks to improve the NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) levels. Here's a quick look at all the offerings.

JAWA 42: Price starts at Rs. 1.97 lakh

JAWA 42 sports a sloping fuel tank, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a rounded headlight unit, a small wind deflector, a single-piece flat-type seat, blacked-out alloy wheels, and lengthy dual exhausts. The motorcycle gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and twin rear shock absorbers. It draws power from a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 27hp/27Nm.

Yezdi Roadster: Price begins at Rs. 2.06 lakh

Yezdi Roadster has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlight, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up seat, a pillion backrest, a round LED taillamp, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and dual peashooter exhausts. It is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and twin rear shock absorbers. It is fueled by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 29.3hp/29Nm.

Yezdi Scrambler: Price starts at Rs. 2.1 lakh

Yezdi Scrambler follows a retro design and features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a high-mounted fender, an upswept exhaust, a tuck-and-roll seat, LED headlights and taillamps, wire-spoke wheels, and a negative-backlit LCD instrument cluster. The motorcycle gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and twin rear shock absorbers. It runs on a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out 28.7hp/28.2Nm.

JAWA 42 Bobber: Price begins at Rs. 2.13 lakh

JAWA 42 Bobber has a muscular teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, a large rear fender, wire-spoked wheels, a two-way adjustable rider-only saddle, and a negative-backlit LCD instrument cluster. It features disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is powered by a 334cc, SOHC, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that develops 30.6hp/32.74Nm.

JAWA Perak: Costs Rs. 2.13 lakh

JAWA Perak sits on a double-cradle tubular frame and features a wide handlebar, a low-set single-seat with an integrated brake lamp, a rounded halogen headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank with golden pinstripes, and wire-spoked wheels. It features disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is backed by a 334cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that produces 30hp/33Nm.