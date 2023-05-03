Auto

Rolls-Royce bids adieu to Dawn, its most successful convertible

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 03, 2023, 05:02 pm 3 min read

Rolls-Royce Dawn was first shown in 2015 (Photo credit: Rolls-Royce)

British automaker Rolls-Royce has ceased the production of its Dawn convertible; marking the end of an era for the luxury brand. First showcased at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Dawn was the highest-selling drophead in the company's history. As per the firm, the four-wheeler was an "exquisite marriage of seductive design, contemporary materials, and a social, open-air driving experience."

How was the Rolls-Royce Dawn conceptualized?

The success of models like the Phantom VII, Phantom Coupe, and Phantom Drophead Coupe started attracting youthful high-net-worth individuals to the brand. They required a car that would exemplify the "glamor and romance of super-luxury motoring" but also match their "contemporary tastes and lifestyles." Thus, work began on the Dawn, inspired by the Silver Dawn drophead coupe built between 1950-54.

What set the Dawn apart from others?

Inspired by 1950s and 1960s fashion, Dawn had a flowing coachwork that wrapped "around its occupants akin to raising a collar on an overcoat." Roughly, 80% of its body panels were unique, including a 'wake channel' on the hood coming out from the Spirit of Ecstasy ornament. It also had a four-seater cabin (2+2 configuration) with enough legroom and sitting space for all occupants.

Why was its roof special?

Rolls-Royce Dawn had an intricate roof opening/closing mechanism called 'Silent Ballet.' It was named so for its elegant, noiseless, and precise operation. The roof was made of materials like cashmere, fabric, and "high-performance acoustic composites" so that passengers could enjoy an experience quiet enough to listen to "raindrops on canvas." In a closed-roof state, Dawn and Rolls-Royce's hard-top Wraith delivered similar "noise-isolating performance."

What about its performance?

At the time of launch, Dawn was fueled by a 6.6-liter V12 engine that made 563hp/780Nm. It hit a top speed of 249.4km/h and could sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds. While traveling at speeds of up to 50km/h, the roof could be folded in around 20 seconds. It also offered the brand's signature 'Magic Carpet Ride' for a highly responsive and smooth ride.

The car spawned a Black Badge variant in 2017

Rolls-Royce Dawn received Black Badge treatment in 2017, bringing with it cosmetic and engineering tweaks. The motive behind its introduction was to capture the feeling of "romance and seduction of the city at night." The car packed a retuned version of the 6.6-liter V12 mill that made 593hp/840Nm. A new exhaust system that added a "bass-baritone quality to the engine note" was also present.

Spectre EV will be the successor

The Dawn has come to an end but the Spectre EV is on the way. Bookings for the regal-looking vehicle have started and deliveries will commence by the end of this year. It is unclear whether it will have a convertible version too.