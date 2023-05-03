Auto

Yezdi Adventure gets MY-2023 upgrades, starts at Rs. 2.16 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 03, 2023, 03:44 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Yezdi Adventure rides on wire-spoke wheels (Photo credit: Yezdi)

Classic Legends-owned Yezdi has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the Adventure motorcycle in India, with a starting price tag of Rs. 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom). This happens to be the first update for the ADV bike on our shores, since its launch last year. The tough-looking two-wheeler gets several updates for improved NVH levels and is offered in a single variant.

Why does this story matter?

The retro-inspired motorcycle market has been buzzing since last year, with the revival of the iconic brand Yezdi.

After witnessing relative success with JAWA, Classic Legends went ahead with Yezdi in India, by introducing three new models called the Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure.

Now, after a span of a year, the company has decided to refresh the ADV model with MY-2023 updates.

The ADV features a prominent beak and a raised windscreen

On the design front, the 2023 Yezdi Adventure remains largely unchanged from the outgoing model. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a raised windscreen, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a prominent beak, and a 21-inch wire-spoked wheel at the front and a 17-inch one at the rear end. It packs an all-LED lighting setup and a fully digital instrument console.

It is backed by a 334cc, single-cylinder engine

Powering the 2023 Yezdi Adventure is an OBD-2 compliant 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops a maximum power of 29.7hp and a peak torque of 29.9Nm. The transmission duties on the motorcycle are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

The bike is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety of the rider, the 2023 Yezdi Adventure comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and three riding modes: Road, Off-road, and Rain. The suspension duties on the ADV motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2023 Yezdi Adventure: Pricing

In India, the 2023 Yezdi Adventure is available in a single variant. It costs Rs. 2.16 lakh for the Slick Silver paint scheme and Rs. 2.2 lakh for the Mambo Black and Whiteout color options. The order books for the ADV bike are now open.