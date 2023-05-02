Auto

Top 5 rivals of the Harley-Davidson X350 in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 02, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Harley-Davidson X350 offers a full-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Harley-Davidson unveiled its X350 motorcycle last month, and it should be launched in India soon. The bike has a sporty look, offers full-LED illumination, and is backed by a 353cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. In our market, the two-wheeler will take on models from brands such as Royal Enfield, JAWA Motorcycles, Yezdi, and Honda. Let us have a look at the X350's top rivals.

Firstly, let's recall the Harley-Davidson X350

Harley-Davidson X350 has a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a high-set handlebar, an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It gets disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted forks at the front, and a rear mono-shock unit. The bike draws power from a 353cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 34hp/31Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price starts at Rs. 2.01 lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 sports a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats, a side-mounted exhaust, a semi-digital instrument cluster, LED headlight and taillamps, and alloy rims. It offers disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, 41mm telescopic forks at the front, and twin rear shock absorbers. The motorbike is backed by a 349cc, fuel-injected, mill that puts out 20.1hp/27Nm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

JAWA 42 Bobber: Price starts at Rs. 2.07 lakh

JAWA 42 Bobber has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, a lengthy exhaust, a digital instrument console, a circular LED headlight, and spoked wheels. The two-wheeler comes with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock absorber. It runs on a 334cc, fuel-injected motor that makes 30.2hp/32.74Nm. A 6-speed gearbox is available.

Yezdi Adventure: Price begins at Rs. 2.13 lakh

Yezdi Adventure gets a stepped-up seat, a sloping tank, an upswept exhaust, a windshield, all-LED lighting, a digital instrument console, and spoked rims. It is fueled by a 334cc, liquid-cooled mill that makes 29.8hp/29.9Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. For the rider's safety, there are disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

Honda H'ness CB350RS: Price begins at Rs. 2.15 lakh

Honda H'ness CB350RS has a single-piece ribbed seat, a sloping tank, an upswept exhaust, full-LED illumination, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and alloy wheels. The bike comes with dual-channel ABS, disc brakes, telescopic forks on the front, and twin hydraulic rear shock absorbers. It is fueled by a 348.36cc, four-stroke, fuel-injected engine that generates 20.7hp/30Nm. The mill is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Dominar 400: Costs Rs. 2.25 lakh

Bajaj Dominar 400 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a windshield, alloy rims, an LED headlight, and a digital instrument console. It runs on a 373.3cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 39.4hp/35Nm, linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS ensure the safety of the passengers.

Harley-Davidson X350: Pricing and availability

Harley-Davidson will disclose the pricing and availability details of the X350 bike in India at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.