Meet X350, Harley-Davidson's cheapest motorcycle ever; India launch soon
US-based bikemaker Harley-Davidson has launched the all-new X350 motorcycle for the global markets. The streetfighter is the most affordable offering for the brand to date. Unlike the V-twin engines of its cruiser models, the new entry-level motorcycle is offered with a QJ Motor-sourced 353cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 34hp of power. The bike will likely make its way to India as well.
Why does this story matter?
- One of the oldest bikemakers in the world, Harley-Davidson has struggled to carve a niche for itself in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region.
- However, the automaker now plans to change that by introducing its most affordable model, the X350 model in large two-wheeler markets such as China and India.
- The all-new motorcycle is being developed along with QJ Motor.
The motorcycle flaunts circular LED headlights and alloy wheels
The all-new Harley-Davidson X350 follows the streetfighter design philosophy and flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp with DRL, a raised handlebar, round mirror units, a single-piece stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle houses a single-pod digital instrument cluster with connectivity options. It rides on designer 17-inch alloy wheels.
It is powered by a 34hp, parallel-twin engine
The Harley-Davidson X350 is offered with a QJ Motor-sourced 353cc, DOHC, 8-valve, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 34hp and a peak torque of 31Nm.
It is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS
For the safety of the rider, the new Harley-Davidson X350 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the streetfighter motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks at the front and a side-mounted mono-shock unit at the rear end.
How much does it cost?
In China, the all-new Harley-Davidson X350 carries a starting price tag of CNY 33,388 (approximately Rs. 3.93 lakh). The middleweight streetfighter motorcycle is set to arrive in India soon.