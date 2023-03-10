Auto

Meet X350, Harley-Davidson's cheapest motorcycle ever; India launch soon

Harley-Davidson X350 rides on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

US-based bikemaker Harley-Davidson has launched the all-new X350 motorcycle for the global markets. The streetfighter is the most affordable offering for the brand to date. Unlike the V-twin engines of its cruiser models, the new entry-level motorcycle is offered with a QJ Motor-sourced 353cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 34hp of power. The bike will likely make its way to India as well.

Why does this story matter?

One of the oldest bikemakers in the world, Harley-Davidson has struggled to carve a niche for itself in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region.

However, the automaker now plans to change that by introducing its most affordable model, the X350 model in large two-wheeler markets such as China and India.

The all-new motorcycle is being developed along with QJ Motor.

The motorcycle flaunts circular LED headlights and alloy wheels

The all-new Harley-Davidson X350 follows the streetfighter design philosophy and flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp with DRL, a raised handlebar, round mirror units, a single-piece stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle houses a single-pod digital instrument cluster with connectivity options. It rides on designer 17-inch alloy wheels.

It is powered by a 34hp, parallel-twin engine

The Harley-Davidson X350 is offered with a QJ Motor-sourced 353cc, DOHC, 8-valve, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 34hp and a peak torque of 31Nm.

It is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the new Harley-Davidson X350 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the streetfighter motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks at the front and a side-mounted mono-shock unit at the rear end.

How much does it cost?

In China, the all-new Harley-Davidson X350 carries a starting price tag of CNY 33,388 (approximately Rs. 3.93 lakh). The middleweight streetfighter motorcycle is set to arrive in India soon.