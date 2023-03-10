Auto

Does the Hyundai CRETA N Line make sense for India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 10, 2023, 01:02 pm 2 min read

2023 Hyundai CRETA N Line Night Edition features a 360-degree-view camera (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automotive giant Hyundai has taken the wraps off the special N Line Night Edition of the CRETA, exclusively for the Brazilian market. Pre-bookings start from March 13 at BRL 1,81,490 (approximately Rs. 28.83 lakh). It is limited to just 900 units. Seeing the popularity of the SUV in India, should the carmaker plan to launch the sporty N Line version here?

Why does this story matter?

The CRETA has been one of the best-selling offerings for Hyundai in India since its arrival in 2015.

The SUV became popular among new as well as experienced buyers due to its rugged looks, spacious cabin, and capable powertrains.

With the N Line models of i20 and VENUE getting a warm reception on our shore, should Hyundai bring in CRETA's sporty variant as well?

What do we know about CRETA N Line Night Edition?

The 2023 Hyundai CRETA N Line Night Edition retains the overall design of the standard model and features an all-black styling. The SUV flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a gloss black grille with N Line badging, a skid plate, LED headlights with DRLs, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Split-style LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

It features a panoramic roof and N-badged leather upholstery

Inside, the 2023 Hyundai CRETA N Line Night Edition has a spacious all-black cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, N-badged leather upholstery, ventilated driver's seat, a panoramic sunroof, and a special N-line steering wheel. It packs an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with Bluelink connectivity. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and Level-2 ADAS functions.

It is backed by a potent 2.0-liter petrol engine

On the performance front, the 2023 Hyundai CRETA N Line Night Edition is offered with a 2.0-liter, naturally aspirated, inline-four petrol engine that churns out 157hp of maximum power and 202Nm of peak torque. The mill is coupled with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Is the CRETA N Line suitable for India as well?

The Hyundai CRETA N Line is currently available in the Brazilian as well as the brand's home markets. In India, we only get the SUV in its standard avatar. However, with the sporty N Line models of the i20 and VENUE gaining traction on our shores, we strongly believe that Hyundai should bring in the mid-size SUV in the N Line flavor as well.