Triumph Street Triple 765 RS v/s Ducati Monster: Specifications compared

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 10, 2023

British marque Triumph Motorcycles is all set to introduce the 2023 iteration of the Street Triple 765 RS in India on March 15. The model is now officially listed on the brand's website in India. Expected to be launched at around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle will compete against the Ducati Monster in the streetfighter segment on our shores. But which is better?

Why does this story matter?

Touted as a user-friendly yet track-focused version of the liter-class Speed Triple motorcycle, the Street Triple 765 RS is a versatile offering from Triumph Motorcycles.

However, with the likes of the Ducati Monster, Kawasaki Z900, and BMW R 1250 R already present in the Indian market, the 2023 RS model will have a tough time creating a place for itself.

Ducati Monster looks more visually appealing

Triumph Street Triple 765 RS flaunts a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, bug-eye-style twin-pod LED headlight, a raised handlebar, bar-end mirrors, split-type seats, a side-mounted exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. Ducati Monster sports a sculpted 14-liter fuel tank, an oval-shaped LED headlamp with DRL, a wide handlebar, dual upswept exhaust, split-type seats, and a slim LED taillamp. Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Triumph Street Triple 765 RS packs a more powerful engine

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS draws power from a 765cc, 12-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled, inline-triple engine that produces a maximum power of 128.2hp and a peak torque of 80Nm. The Ducati Monster is backed by a 937cc, L-twin Testastretta liquid-cooled engine that develops 111hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 93Nm. Both mills are linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Both bikes are equipped with traction control and ride-by-wire throttle

For the safety of the rider, the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS and Ducati Monster are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. Suspension duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Ducati Monster ranges between Rs. 12.49 lakh and Rs. 12.59 lakh, while the 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS is expected to start at around Rs. 12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Ducati Monster is a better choice as it offers good looks and decent performance at a value-for-money proposition. Also, Ducati has an overall better brand value.

