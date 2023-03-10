Auto

2023 Hyundai VERNA v/s 2022 model: Know all the differences

Mar 10, 2023

Upcoming VERNA will have a wheelbase of 2,670mm, as opposed to 2,600mm of the current model

Hyundai is gearing up to reveal the 2023 iteration of the VERNA in India on March 21. Several details regarding the design, features, and interiors of the upcoming sedan have been revealed by the South Korean carmaker prior to its official launch. With a new edgy design and a tech-forward cabin, how does the 2023 VERNA stack up against the outgoing model?

The VERNA, in its current-generation avatar, is one of the top three best-selling sedans in India. To increase its overall appeal, Hyundai is now upgrading the car with MY-2023 updates.

The updated four-wheeler will borrow design cues from its elder sibling, the ELANTRA, to look radically different from the current model.

The upcoming VERNA will follow the "parametric dynamics" design philosophy

Current-generation Hyundai VERNA is based on the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language and has a coupe-like sloping roofline, a large chromed grille, angular headlights, chrome door handles, 15-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. The upcoming 2023 VERNA will follow the "parametric dynamics" design philosophy and feature a large 'Parametric' grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a full-width DRL, 16-inch designer wheels, and connected LED taillights.

The new-generation model will be larger than the outgoing version

The outgoing VERNA has a length of 4,440mm. It is 1,729mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and a boot capacity of 480-liter. The new model will be 4,535mm long and 1,765mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,670mm and a boot capacity of 528-liter.

The new-generation sedan will get a premium Bose sound system

The outgoing VERNA model has a dual-tone black-beige cabin with ventilated seats, keyless entry, automatic climate control, metal-finished door handles, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, and an ARKAMYS sound system. The 2023 VERNA will get segment-first heated and ventilated seats, switchable-type infotainment and climate control interface, two 10.25-inch screens for infotainment display and instrument console, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and an electric sunroof.

Current-generation diesel engine will be replaced with mild-hybrid powertrains

The current-generation VERNA is available with a 1.5-liter diesel motor (113.42hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol unit (113.42hp/144Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (118.35hp/171.6Nm). The mills are mated to a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, iVT, and 7-speed DCT gearbox. The all-new VERNA will get a 1.5-liter "MPi" petrol engine and a 1.5-liter "GDi" turbo-petrol unit. Both mills should feature a mild-hybrid system for better fuel efficiency.

The updated model will come equipped with Level-2 ADAS functions

In terms of safety features, the outgoing VERNA comes equipped with six airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, EBD, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). The updated VERNA model is expected to get six airbags, a 360-degree surround-view camera, ultrasonic sensors on the front and rear bumpers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Level-2 ADAS function with a forward-facing radar and camera array.

How much will it cost over the current-generation model?

In India, the current-generation Hyundai VERNA ranges between Rs. 9.46 lakh and Rs. 15.72 lakh, while the upcoming model is expected to start at around Rs. 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The new-age car will be a game changer in the mid-size sedan segment.