Auto

2024 Kia Carnival spotted testing ahead of global debut

2024 Kia Carnival spotted testing ahead of global debut

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 22, 2023, 04:51 pm 2 min read

2024 Kia Carnival will get a 3.5-liter, V6 petrol engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean carmaker Kia Motors is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of its full-size people mover, the Carnival, for the global markets. The brand was spotted doing test runs of the updated MPV, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. The refreshed four-wheeler will likely feature a redesigned front fascia, similar to the one seen on the EV9. It will remain mechanically identical.

Why does this story matter?

Carnival has become one of the most popular models from Kia Motors for people looking for a full-size people mover with a tech-forward and luxurious cabin.

The MPV last received a major update in 2022, which was based on the brand's new design philosophy.

However, with competition heating up, the automaker is now planning a mid-cycle facelift for its capable workhorse.

The MPV will flaunt a chromed grille and all-LED lighting

The facelifted Kia Carnival will retain the typical MPV silhouette and flaunt a muscular clamshell bonnet, a large chromed grille, sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, silvered skid plates, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the car will be flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, sliding-type rear doors, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillamps will be available at the rear end.

It will be backed by a 3.5-liter V6 engine

The 2024 Kia Carnival will remain mechanically unaltered. It will draw power from a 3.5-liter, V6 petrol engine that makes a maximum power of 290hp and a peak torque of 355Nm. The mill will likely be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The car will feature dual panoramic sunroofs and ambient lighting

The interiors of the 2024 Kia Carnival are under wraps. However, we expect the full-size MPV to get a spacious cabin and feature a dual-tone dashboard, ventilated front seats, dual sunroofs, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, two 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel, and a Bose sound system. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

2024 Kia Carnival: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2024 Kia Carnival will be announced by the automaker at its launch event, sometime in late 2023. In India, it should carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 30.99 lakh (ex-showroom).