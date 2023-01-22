Auto

Honda Activa Smart to be launched tomorrow: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 22, 2023, 01:28 pm 2 min read

Honda Activa Smart will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese marque Honda is gearing up to unveil the all-new Activa Smart in India tomorrow (January 23). The upcoming scooter will feature an anti-theft Honda Ignition Security System (HISS). The two-wheeler is expected to retain the overall design of the Activa 6G variant and will compete against the likes of TVS Jupiter and Hero Maestro. The new version should likely remain mechanically unaltered.

Why does this story matter?

One of the best-selling scooters from Honda in India, the Activa has been topping the sales charts since its debut in 2001. It dominates the scooter segment, with over two crore units sold to date.

The brand is now planning to add a capable anti-theft system, generally seen on its big bikes, to the upcoming Activa Smart variant to make it more desirable.

The scooter will feature all-LED lighting and steel wheels

Honda Activa Smart will likely remain visually identical to the regular model and will flaunt an LED headlight, apron-mounted air vents, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, an external fuel filler cap, a single-piece seat, a grab rail, angular mirrors, and an LED taillight. The scooter will likely pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and shall ride on steel wheels.

It will be backed by a 110cc, single-cylinder engine

The Honda Activa Smart will draw power from the same 110cc fuel-injected, air-cooled engine from the standard model. The motor develops 7.68hp of maximum power and 8.79Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

It will be equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of rider safety, the upcoming Honda Activa Smart will come equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the scooter should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Honda Activa Smart will be disclosed by the brand at its launch event tomorrow, i.e January 23. We expect it to carry a premium over the 6G model, which starts at Rs. 73,359 (ex-showroom) in India.