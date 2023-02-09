Auto

Ola S1 Air now available with 3 battery pack options

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 09, 2023

Ola S1 Air features drum brakes on both wheels

Ola Electric has introduced three new trim levels for its most affordable offering, the S1 Air, in India. The base variant of the scooter is now equipped with a smaller 2kWh battery pack, the mid-level model has a 3kWh battery pack, while the range-topping version gets a 4kWh battery pack. The updated S1 Air range starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom).

Why does this story matter?

Ola Electric is leading the electric two-wheeler segment in India. The brand introduced its most affordable offering, the S1 Air on our shores in October last year.

With the S1 Air model, the EV maker targeted the 110cc ICE-powered scooter market, especially the segment leader, the Honda Activa 6G.

The e-scooter has become even more desirable with three new battery pack options.

The scooter sports a flat footboard and 12-inch steel wheels

The Ola S1 Air remains largely unchanged from last year and flaunts an indicator-mounted front apron, smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, a flat footboard with a rubberized mat, a flat-type seat, a single-piece tubular grab rail, black cladding on the lower body, and a sleek LED taillamp. The EV packs a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster. The e-scooter rides on blacked-out 12-inch steel wheels.

It is offered with three battery pack options

The Ola S1 Air draws power from a 4.5kW hub-mounted electric motor linked to either a 2kWh, 3kWh, or 4kWh battery pack. The former promises a range of up to 85km, the mid-level does up to 125km, and the latter boasts up to 165km range.

The EV comes with a combined braking system (CBS)

For the safety of the rider, the Ola S1 Air comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system (CBS) for improved braking performance. It gets three riding modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Ola S1 Air: Pricing

The Ola S1 Air will set you back by Rs. 84,999 for the 2kWh battery version, Rs. 99,999 for the 3kWh battery model, and Rs. 1,09,999 for the range-topping 4kWh battery pack variant (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The e-scooter can now be booked online.