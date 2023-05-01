Auto

Honda Elevate to debut on June 6: What to expect

Honda Elevate to debut on June 6: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 01, 2023, 03:11 pm 2 min read

Honda Elevate will get a 1.5-liter petrol engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda will unveil its new mid-size SUV on June 6. It should be called 'Elevate' and will be up for grabs in India later this year. As for the highlights, the car will have an imposing design and a spacious cabin with an expansive feature list. It will be backed by a 1.5-liter petrol engine sourced from the fifth-generation City sedan.

Why does this story matter?

The mid-size SUV segment in India is rapidly growing and Honda too wants a piece of the pie.

Its upcoming Elevate model will be built from the ground up and shall be sold both in India as well as overseas. The company plans to build 8,000 units of the four-wheeler per month here.

The Elevate will rival Hyundai CRETA, Volkswagen Taigun, and Kia Seltos.

The car will flaunt LED headlights and roof rails

The Honda Elevate will sport a lengthy hood, a wide blacked-out grille, sleek LED headlights, and possibly a skid plate. It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, chunky cladding, flared wheel arches, and multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna and taillamps will grace the rear end. As for the dimensions, the SUV will have a length of 4,200-4,300mm.

A single petrol engine will be available

Honda Elevate will get a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 119.35hp/145Nm in the City sedan. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. There will be no option for a diesel motor.

A 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment panel will be there inside

Honda Elevate is tipped to offer a spacious cabin with auto climate control, cruise control, key-less entry, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a free-standing 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by a rear-view camera, ABS, EBD, and multiple airbags.

What about its pricing and availability?

The availability and pricing details of the Honda Elevate will be disclosed at the time of its debut in August. In India, the SUV is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).