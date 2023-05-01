Auto

How 2023 KTM 390 Duke will differ from 2022 model

2023 KTM 390 Duke will get a lighter chassis. Representative image (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian automaker KTM will introduce the new-generation 390 Duke by the end of 2023. It will be launched in India in the first half of 2024. In the latest development, a production-specific mule of the two-wheeler has been spied sans camouflage for the first time. So, how will the upcoming model differ from the bike on sale here? Let us find out.

The 2023 KTM 390 Duke will promise better looks and improved braking as well as performance, compared to its predecessor. It will also be lighter.

The 390 Duke is a popular bike, and its new version should rack up decent sales both in the global markets as well as in India.

It will take on Bajaj Dominar 400 and BMW G 310 R.

The bike will sport new headlight and wheels

Compared to the current version, the 2023 KTM 390 Duke will sit on a lighter frame with a new rear sub-frame and shall get an updated swingarm. It will flaunt a revised headlight with LED DRLs, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, and orange-colored wheels borrowed from the KTM RC series. The bike will also come with a TFT instrument cluster.

The two-wheeler may get an upgraded engine

The upcoming KTM 390 Duke might be fueled by a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 399cc engine. A dual-fan radiator setup for better cooling may be offered too. In contrast, the current model is backed by a 373.27cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that generates a maximum power of 42.9hp and 37Nm of peak torque. The new-generation vehicle should retain the 6-speed gearbox.

Safety and suspension setup should be unchanged

The safety setup on the new KTM 390 Duke should remain unchanged. It should be equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. Also, akin to the current model, suspension duties should be carried out by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

What about pricing?

The KTM 390 Duke currently on sale in India, carries a price tag of Rs. 2.96 lakh. However, the new version is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 3.3 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).