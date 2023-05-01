Auto

Citroen C3 Aircross: Know pros and cons of CRETA rival

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 01, 2023, 11:49 am 2 min read

Citroen C3 Aircross will begin at around Rs. 10 lakh (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen has unveiled its C3 Aircross SUV and it should be launched in India later this year. It will start at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design, a spacious cabin, and a powerful 1.2-liter, liquid-cooled, turbo-petrol engine. So, what are the pros and cons of the three-row C3 Aircross? Let us have a look.

First, let's recall the features of the car

Citroen C3 Aircross features a chromed grille with the 'Double Chevron' logo, bumper-mounted headlamps with split-type DRLs, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy rims. It gets a five/seven-seater cabin with a digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch infotainment console, and multiple airbags. The car runs on a 1.2-liter, liquid-cooled, turbo-petrol mill that makes 108.4hp/190Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

What are the pros of the C3 Aircross?

The C3 Aircross has a bigger wheelbase (2,671mm) than its rivals Hyundai CRETA (2,610mm) and Kia Seltos (2,610mm). This translates to a roomier cabin. It also has a 200mm ground clearance, which is more than Seltos and CRETA (both have a clearance of 190mm). With the third-row seats folded down, the C3 Aircross provides an enormous boot space of 511 liters.

The cons outweigh the pros

As opposed to its rivals that flaunt LED headlights, the C3 Aircross gets halogen units. LED lights are much brighter. The car also misses out on a push start/stop button as well as keyless entry. It only comes with a key fob. The C3 Aircross skips auto climate control as well. You only get manual air conditioning for the front and rear rows.

No sunroof and no connected car technology

Citroen does not offer connected car technology, wireless charging, and a sunroof on the C3 Aircross SUV. The company has also cut corners when it comes to passenger safety. The C3 Aircross comes with only two airbags, as opposed to six on CRETA and Seltos. The vehicle gets disc brakes on the front side but drum brakes on the rear end.

A single engine-gearbox combination is on offer

The C3 Aircross gets a sole 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Automatic transmission is not available. The SUV loses out on diesel/CNG engines and hybrid powertrains, offered by rivals in its segment.