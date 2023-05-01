Auto

Bajaj Triumph Scrambler 400 to arrive soon: Check top rivals

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 01, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

The upcoming Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle will feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Zigwheels)

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto have been working together on a new scrambler motorcycle for over a year. As per Rajiv Bajaj, CEO of Bajaj Auto, the highly anticipated bike is set to officially arrive in India on June 27. The upcoming two-wheeler will slot in the competitive sub-400cc segment on our shores. Here's our pick of top rivals for the all-new bike.

Firstly, here's what to expect from the Bajaj-Triumph bike

The upcoming Bajaj Triumph Scrambler 400 will follow the design philosophy seen on the Triumph Street Twin model. It will feature a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and designer alloy wheels. For safety, it will get disc brakes on both wheels, with dual-channel ABS. It will draw power from a 350-400cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.

Royal Enfield Scram 411: Price starts at Rs. 2.03 lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411 has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a round halogen headlight, a semi-digital instrument console, and an LED taillight. The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is offered with a 411cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine (24hp/32Nm).

Yezdi Scrambler: Price begins at Rs. 2.1 lakh

Yezdi Scrambler flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a high-mounted fender, an upswept exhaust, a round LED headlamp, a sleek LED taillamp, and a tuck-and-roll seat. The retro-looking bike comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks with fork gaiters, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is fueled by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine (28.7hp/28.2Nm).

Honda CB350RS: Price starts at Rs. 2.15 lakh

Honda CB350RS gets a sculpted fuel tank, a circular LED headlight, a single-piece seat with an integrated LED taillight, a side-mounted exhaust, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. It is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system, telescopic front forks with fork gaiters, and dual rear shock absorbers. It runs on a 348.6cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine (20.8hp/30Nm).

Bajaj Dominar 400: Costs Rs. 2.25 lakh

Bajaj Dominar 400 sports a muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, LED headlights, dual barrel exhaust, angular mirrors, grab rails, and split LED taillights. It is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The middleweight motorcycle is powered by a 373.3cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled, DTS-i engine (39.4hp/35Nm).